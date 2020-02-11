New Re 1 note to be pink-green in colour: Here are the details

The one rupee note has come a long way, and will soon be re-issued by the Union government, according to the Printing of One Rupee Currency Notes Rules, 2020. The gazette notification in this regard was published by the Ministry of Finance on February 7.

As per the gazette, the note will contain the words “भारत सरकार” (Bharat Sarkar) above the words “Government of India”. All other notes have “Reserve Bank of India”.

It will also have the bilingual signature of Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Ministry of Finance. The one rupee note is the only banknote that is signed by the Secretary of the Finance Ministry and not the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

The one rupee note will be pink green in colour. Its design is of grains, which, according to the gazette, depicts the “agricultural dominance of the country”. The design surrounding it will be of the Sagar Samrat, which is an oil exploration rig. It was reportedly the rig to have drilled the first offshore well in 1974 and has been in service with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) since.

Currency notes were introduced in India in 1861, and the one-rupee note was introduced by the British on November 30, 1917.

The one rupee paper currency, issued as a promissory note, was printed in England and depicted a silver coin image of King George V on the left corner. The words 'I promise to pay the bearer the sum of One Rupee on demand at any office of issue' was printed on it. Later, the promise was removed for this denomination.

The note has been around in various forms for 103 years, and has been changed over 40 times.

Although printing of the note was discontinued in 1994, it was reintroduced in 2015 after a gap of 22 years.

The one rupee note doesn’t have much value on its own, but has become a collector’s item.

In fact, different years of printing can fetch vastly different prices. A one rupee note of 1985 signed by Finance Secretary S. Venkitaramanan was sold for Rs 2,75,000 at Classical Numismatics Gallery on January 21, 2017. Another one, of 1944, issued by British India, signed C.E. Jones, was sold for Rs 130,000 for a pack of 100 at Todywalla Auctions in October 2009.

With IANS inputs