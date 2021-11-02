Partner

New providers in the sports betting bonus comparison 2021

Anyone who takes a look at the sports betting offer will come across a wide selection of different providers.

For most users, above all, the bonus is everything when it comes to the right bookmaker. This is a discount or perk that is often intended for new customers who open a first account on the gaming portal.

What does the sports betting bonus mean?

First of all, it is necessary to find out what is behind a sports betting bonus in the first place. This bonus can be evaluated differently, as on the best online gambling sites for example, as a perk or as a percentage discount. Another option is via a credit to the player account. With this bonus, every new customer has the opportunity to look around the various games without risk. At the same time, this opens up new lucrative opportunities to take home fat winnings.

What conditions are attached to a bonus?

Every bonus is bound to certain conditions. These are the conditions under which a bonus can later become a monetary gain. In most cases, this is the opening of an account. For this, players must register on the portal. There is a verification of identity and a comparison of the age.

In the US, only users of legal age are permitted for the entire offer on a gaming portal. If it is not exactly a no deposit bonus, users should make a first deposit or place certain bets afterwards. There remains a fixed period of time for the bonus conditions.

Those who let this time pass unused risk all subsequent withdrawals to the checking account. No bookmaker is obliged to actually pay out a bonus if a user has not adhered to the terms and conditions. From there, everyone is well advised when comparing bonuses to first take a look at the essential requirements. Then, you should decide for yourself whether you are able to fulfill these conditions at all.

The best casino bonus providers in the US

In principle, it is easy to distinguish the good and reputable from the unserious casinos. First of all, the USA offers the possibility of acquiring a state license since the State Treaty on Gambling. Throughout the US, there are successful and at the same time legal casinos with a German license, but also with a foreign license. Every player should refrain from creating a customer account on a portal without licensing.

100% bonus for new customers

First of all, the bonus offers can be found directly on the homepage. A good provider gives a new customer a preview of the entire gaming offer without having to register anywhere or make a first deposit. This creates trust and establishes a first cautious bond of mutual cooperation. Among the hottest offers are the percentage discounts. This is a co-payment discount.

For example, if the customer deposits $100 in a 100% bonus, the bookmaker adds another $100 on top. The player has $200 available afterwards for the next bets and rounds of play. This bonus is often limited to a maximum value. In addition, it is not possible to have the entire bonus payment and your own deposit transferred back to your checking account the next day without placing a bet.

Bonuses without deposit

Rarely there are the bonus offers and free spins without a first deposit. For this, it should be enough to create an account. Equally popular are the free spins on the slot machines. The latter offers the opportunity to play in between for a few minutes, betting only a few cents per spin. The popularity of slots is growing incessantly, which is why new designs and offers keep coming to the market. If you want to stay ahead of the competition, you need to offer your users new designs, discounts, strong odds and practical features on a regular basis.

