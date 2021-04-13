New poster of Tamannaah-Gopichand starrer ‘Seetimaarr’ released on Ugadi

The sports drama ‘Seetimaarr’ has actors Gopichand, Tamannaah and Digangana in lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of Ugadi (Telugu and Kannada New Year), the makers of the upcoming Tollywood movie Seetimaarr released a new poster wishing fans. The production house, Srinivasaa Silver Screen shared the poster and wrote, “Team #Seetimaarrr wishes everyone #HappyUgadi.”

The poster features Tamannaah wearing sunglasses and white headphones, while Gopichand is seen striking a candid pose. The new poster also shows five older women all dressed up in sarees and riding motorbikes. The poster looks unconventional and intriguing.

Helmed by Sampath Nandi, the sports drama was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on April 2 but the release was postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The makers are yet to announce the new release date. Seetimaarr features actors Tamannaah, Digangana and Gopichand in the lead. Actors S Rao Ramesh, Rahman, Posani Krishna Murali and Tarun Arora among others, will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. Gopichand plays the coach of an Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi team, whereas Tamannaah will be essaying the role of the coach of a Telangana Kabbadi team. Digangana Survyavanshi is likely to appear as a reporter.

Musician Mani Sharma composed the soundtrack and background scores for the film. According to reports, the filming for the venture predominantly took place in Hyderabad and Jaisalmer.

The teaser of the movie was released on February 22. The teaser promised an action-packed sports drama. Sharing the teaser of the film, director Sampath Nandi wrote, “Waited so longggg to show you this..our sweat, blood n hardwork!! Need all your love.”

One of the folk numbers from the movie ‘Jwala Reddy’ has garnered positive reviews from fans.

Actor Tamannaah is currently working on a number of movies. She will be donning Tabu's role from the Bollywood movie Andhadhun in Maestro, the Telugu remake of the film. The 31-year-old actor will also play the lead role in F2: Fun and Frustration. Meanwhile, Gopichand will be teaming up with filmmaker Maruthi for the upcoming movie Pakka Commercial.