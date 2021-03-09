Become a Member

The poster shows Pawan Kalyan seated wearing a lawyer’s robes and holding a legal book while the female leads – Anjali, Nivetha, Ananya – are seen standing behind him.

Flix Tollywood Tuesday, March 09, 2021 - 17:08
TNM Staff

The makers of the upcoming Telugu movie Vakeel Saab unveiled a new poster on Monday on the occasion of Women’s Day. The Telugu remake of the 2016 Bollywood thriller drama Pink, will have actor-politician Pawan Kalyan reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original. The new poster features Pawan Kalyan with Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla, the three female leads from the movie.

The makers of the movie took to Twitter to release the new poster and wish fans on Women’s Day. “Here’s wishing all the women out there a #HappyWomensDay from team #VakeelSaab #VakeelSaabOnApril9th Power Star @PawanKalyan #SriramVenu @shrutihaasan @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla (sic),” the tweet posted by production house Sri Venkateswara Creations read.

The poster shows Pawan Kalyan seated in a wooden chair wearing a lawyer’s robes. He is seen holding a legal book in one hand and a baseball bat in the other. Anjali, Nivetha and Ananya are seen standing behind him. Shruti Haasan will be essaying an important role in the movie as Pawan Kalyan’s wife.

However, the new poster has also received flak for the way the women are portrayed in the poster. A section of netizens said that the poster implies that it is important for a man to fight for women rather than creating the space for women to stand up for themselves.

The promotional content and even the songs released by the makers of Vakeel Saab were also criticised earlier for shifting the focus entirely on Pawan Kalyan and ignoring the three lead women whose story forms the crux of the movie.

The movie is set to hit the big screens on April 9. The makers of Vakeel Saab made the announcement on January 30. “The POWER is set to unleash on the BIG SCREEN Power Star @PawanKalyan’s #VakeelSaab in theatres from April 9, 2021,” the tweet read.

The Sriram Venu directorial has music by SS Thaman. PS Vinod will be handling the cinematography and Prawin Pudi is on board as the editor. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju along with Boney Kapoor.

Pawan Kalyan has several other projects in his kitty. He will be seen in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The project will mark the first-time collaboration between Pawan and Rana Daggubati. Pawan will be reprising the role of Ayyappan Nair which was played by Biju Menon in the original while Rana will play Koshy Kurien, portrayed by Prithviraj in the original.

