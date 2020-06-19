New poster of 'Mosagallu' released on Kajal Aggarwalâ€™s birthday

Kajalâ€™s co-star Manchu Vishnu, who is also the producer of the film, took to Twitter to release the poster by wishing Kajal.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Kajal Agarwal turned 35 on Friday, and on the occasion of her birthday, the team of her upcoming Telugu film Mosagallu released a new poster of the film.

Kajalâ€™s co-star Manchu Vishnu, who is also the producer of the film, took to Twitter to release the poster by wishing Kajal, and introduced their characters Arjun and Anu.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing talented @MsKajalAggarwal! Keep rocking girl with those sexy big eyes! Muah, Anu! #Mosagallu," he wrote on Twitter.

The film is going to be directed by Jeffery Gee Chin, who has directed Hollywood and Chinese films earlier, as per media reports. The poster hints that the film is going to be a story on 'World's largest IT scam'.

This movie also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is essaying the role of ACP Kumar.

The movie is in its last leg of shooting, which has been stopped due to the lockdown. As per the reports, the movie is scheduled to release during Dasara. The movie is touted to be Vishnuâ€™s most ambitious project so far.

Vishnu Manchuâ€™s first production venture Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda, which released in 2014, was a hit. He also heads the post-production unit ThinkSmart. He last appeared in Voter, released in June last year. The movie was scripted and directed by GS Karthik Reddy and produced by Pudhota Sudheer Kumar.

Apart from Mosagallu, Kajal also has Hindi gangster drama Mumbai Saga in the pipeline, which was slated for release in June, but production was halted due to the lockdown. She also has Shankarâ€™s Indian 2 lined up, and Tollywood film Acharya.

She was last seen in Comali and Ranarangam.