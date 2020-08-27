New poster for ‘Maniyarayile Ashokan’ out ahead of Onam OTT release

Starring Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

Flix Mollywood

Calling the upcoming Onam festival an exciting one, actor turned producer Dulquer Salmaan released a new poster of Maniyarayile Ashokan, which he is producing along with Gregory, on Wednesday. The film is all set to release on August 31 on OTT platform Netflix.

Sharing the poster which shows lead actor Jacob Gregory in a romantic mood, Dulquer Salmaan tweeted: “It is going to be an exciting #Thiruvonam for us at Wayfarer Films as #ManiyarayileAsokan is being released on @NetflixIndia on Monday August 31st. The film is special for a number of reasons and I am super proud of the team that put together this sweet quirky love story.”

It is going to be an exciting #Thiruvonam for us at Wayfarer Films as #ManiyarayileAsokan is being released on @NetflixIndia on Monday August 31st. The film is special for a number of reasons and I am super proud of the team that put together this sweet quirky love story. pic.twitter.com/TfLyuWyaPF August 26, 2020

Releasing a poster of Maniyarayile Ashokan earlier, the official social media handle of the production house said, “Here is the title poster for Wayfarer Films Production number one. “Maniyarayile Ashokan”. It’s a special film and we are introducing 5 technicians with the film. It’s important for me to introduce new talent. Debutant Director Shamzu Zayba, Debutant DoP Sajad Kakku, Debutant Writers Vineeth Krishnan & Magesh Boji, Debutant music director Sreehari K Nair, debutant still photographer Shuhaib SBk. It’s a sweet and fun idea and we’ve put in everything to make sure it translates to that on screen. A big shoutout to Ramesh Pisharody for suggesting the name.”

Directed by Shamsu Zayba, the technical crew of Maniyarayile Ahsokan includes Sree Hari K Nair for composing the music, Sajad Kakku for handling cinematography and Appu N Bhattathiri for editing. The star cast of this film comprises Jacob Gregory as Ashokan and Anupama Parameswaran as Shyama playing the lead roles. The rest of the star cast includes Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko, Anu Sithara, Sudheesh, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan and Shritha Sivadas. There have been reports that Anupama Parameswaran assisted the director in the capacity of an assistant director in Maniyarayile Ashokan.

Speaking about the film, Dulquer had said in an interview much earlier, “I’ve done a small film. We’re yet to announce the title. It stars Jacob Gregory who has acted with me in several films. It’s a cute idea that I really liked and it’s true to the older Malayalam films from the late 80s and early 90s and I’m hoping it would appeal in that sense to the audience.”

Meanwhile, Dulquer as an actor has Kurup in his kitty. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup while Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime committed by Kurup. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role of Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film is also bankrolled by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films, and M Stars. Kurup is based on a real-life incident that baffled people when it occurred several decades ago.

(Content provided by Digital Native)