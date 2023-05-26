New Parliament Bhavan isn't RSS office, will attend inauguration: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda announced on Thursday that he will be attending the inauguration of newly built Parliament Bhavan in New Delhi. "It is the asset of the nation. This is not personal," he said.

Speaking at the introspection meeting of the party at Bengaluru, Deve Gowda maintained, "This is not a personal programme. It is a nation's event. The towering structure has been built with the money of the people of this country."

"The building is not the office of BJP or RSS. I will participate in the inauguration programme of Sansad Bhavan as a former Prime Minister and as a citizen of this country," Deve Gowda stated.

"I have many reasons to oppose BJP politically. But, I don't want to bring politics in the matter of inauguration of Sansad Bhavan. I have been elected to both the Houses of the parliament. I have rendered my duties in the constitutional framework," Deve Gowda maintained.

He further stated that he is a member of the parliament currently and always stood for protecting constitutional values. "I can't bring politics into the matter of the constitution," he said.

Many political parties have boycotted the inauguration programme of the Sansad Bhavan. "Many have asked me whether I will be attending the programme as a former Prime Minister. Yes. I want to tell them that I am bound by the constitution. That is why I am going to attend the event," he said.