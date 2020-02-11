New OnePlus 8 Pro renders suggest 6.5-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate

The processor will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Atom Smartphones

Whatever OnePlus does these days becomes news. That is the kind of reputation the brand has built over the last couple of years at least, with its smartphones that offer high end specifications and features at affordable prices. There is obviously high expectation in the market attached to the upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 8 with two more variants, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. There is no confirmation on the ‘Lite’ version though.

The latest leak on the model is a render of the OnePlus 8 Pro along with some specifications of the device and it is believed these are reliable though there is no official confirmation.

These details are not very different from the specifications already in the public domain, based on rumours and leaks. In fact, many of those specs stand confirmed with this render. The display size of the OnePlus 8 Pro is predicted to be 6.5 inches (earlier rumours had suggested it would be 6.65 inches). It will be an AMOLED display and the significance will be its refresh rate of 120Hz. Here again, the rumours so far had said the refresh rate would be 90Hz. But Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus had himself tweeted some time back confirming that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with the 120Hz refresh rate.

The processor will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. OnePlus has followed the practice of fitting the latest version of the processor from Qualcomm and the same will be done here too. The RAM support will be 8GB though there are reports that the company will have one 16GB variant which may or may not reach the mass market.

The internal storage is indicated at 128 or 256GB and Android 10 will be the operating system. There should be no doubts on these. The battery is supposed to be 4,500mAh with 50W fast charging support.

The render has the front and the rear of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The front does not reveal much by way of the punch hole or the bezels etc. The rear panel does show the triple camera setup with the time of flight (ToF) camera visible.

The launch of the OnePlus 8 models will most probably happen around the middle of March, once the MWC 2020 is done and dusted.