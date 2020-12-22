New mutation of coronavirus not seen in India so far: Health Ministry

There is no cause for concern, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, but added that citizens need to remain vigilant and take precautions.

The new mutation of the coronavirus, that has emerged in the United Kingdom, has not been seen in India so far, officials from the Union Health Ministry told the media on Tuesday. The government also allayed fears over the new mutant strain stating that it does not affect the severity of the disease, but affects the transmissibility and infectiousness of the virus. Assuring that there is no need to panic, officials from the Health Ministry maintained that it is important to follow COVID-19 norms and precautions.

Stating that viruses often go through changes and mutations, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said that this particular strain of the novel coronavirus virus has undergone 17 changes thus leading to the mutations.

“One of the mutations is affecting the virus’s ability to enter the human cell, and so its tendency to enter cell has become higher. This mutation enhances infectiousness and transmissibility. The transmissibility is said to be enhanced by 70 percent. So if earlier two people infected by the virus had the potential infect three others, now one person may infect two to 2.5 others. This can be called a super-spreader virus,” said Dr VK Paul.

Dr Paul that as per data available as of date, this mutation is not affecting the seriousness, severity, hospitalisation or the chances of death (case fatality rate) of the COVID-19 disease. The only thing that has been enhanced is the ability to infect people. He also said that this strain does not have an impact on the potential of the vaccines being developed in India and in other countries.

"There is no need to panic but there is a need to stay vigilant. To best to our knowledge, vaccines will be able to fight the mutation as well. As of today, the new strain has no impact on potential on emerging vaccines being developed in India,” he said.

India stepped up measures after the emergence of the new coronavirus strain, by joining other countries in suspending flights to and from the UK. This suspension to start with effect from 11.59 pm on December 22, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement. Flyers arriving in India on transit flights via the United Kingdom before December 22 will be subject to a mandatory RT-PCR COVID-19 test on arrival at Indian airports.

