In a new low, BJP MLA says KCR too will die like YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Raghunandan has neither retracted nor apologized for his provocative remarks against KCR.

news Politics

In a new low, newly-elected Dubbaka BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao insinuated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also die in a mishap just like former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Rajasekhara Reddy, father of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy died in a tragic chopper crash in 2009.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Raghunandan Rao said, “I am a science teacher, I believe in nature. Previously a man spoke in the same vein and died in Pavuralagutta. You too will face the same fate. There will be reaction for an action.”

Raghunandan Rao was reacting to Minister K T Rama Rao’s remarks that BJP was indulging in communal politics by trying to create a fight between Hindus and Muslims in Old City, Hyderabad. KTR as Rao is commonly known, questioned why BJP state president Bandi Sanjay insisted on a challenge with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Bhagyalakshmi temple situated near Charminar. Charminar, which is part of the Old City, is a Muslim-dominated area. KTR said that the BJP chief wanted to flare up communal tensions in the Charminar area.

“Aren’t there temples in Chittaram... there’s Yellamma temple in Balkampet, Anjaneya temple in Tadbund and Birla Mandir in Adarsh Nagar? They just want to go to Old City and create communal tensions in the name of Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan… to earn mere four votes,” KTR had said.

Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that it was after the BJP’s intervention, the Election Commission took the decision to stop the Hyderabad flood-relief money distribution. Reacting to the allegation, Bandi Sanjay had challenged KCR to come to the Bhagyalakshmi temple and take an oath in front of the deity if his claims were true. KCR has not responded to this.

Raghunandan Rao said that they have every right to visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple in the Old City. “We will visit the temple we like… We will go to Bhagyalakshmi temple, Birla temple or any temple. Should we take your father’s permission for that, or Akbaruddin or Asaduddin?”

The BJP, which is on a high after winning the Dubbaka bye-election, is campaigning aggressively to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections.

A day later, apologizing for his remarks, Raghunandan on Monday said, “I did not intend to insult or belittle YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Yesterday during the press meet, I was referring to the remarks made by KCR against YSR previously. I wanted to tell that in future KCR also may face the same situation. My intent was not to belittle Rajasekhara Reddy or his family. My appeal to Rajasekhara Reddy admirers is: please don't troll me wrongly. I never insulted that great leader. I have spoken greatly of his policies on numerous occasions previously. Yet if there are people who have misunderstood my words and got hurt, I regret my remarks.”

However, he neither retracted nor apologized for his provocative remarks against KCR