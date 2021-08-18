New levels of sycophancy: MLA builds temple for CM Jagan spending lakhs

The MLA refused to reveal the amount he had spent for constructing the temple over the phone, and claimed that the whole cost was borne by him.

Taking sycophancy to a bizarre level, a YSRCP MLA from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district has constructed a temple to showcase Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Navaratnalu welfare schemes. The newly constructed ‘Navaratna Alayam’ hosts nine stupas which showcase the welfare schemes launched by the YSRCP government as promised before the 2019 elections. Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy from the ruling party said that he constructed the temple, reportedly at a cost of around Rs 2 crore, to display his respect and create awareness about the schemes of the government.

Reports suggest that the temple was constructed by architecture experts from neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The main part of the temple was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MP Midhun Reddy on Monday. Madhusudan Reddy said that the ‘Addala Mahal’ (A glass mahal) will be inaugurated later in this month, soon after completion.

However, the costly display by the MLA has drawn flak from different sections of society, who allege that it is a mere waste of money and sheer hero worship. In a conversation with TNM, MLA Madhusudan Reddy said, “I have done many welfare, service activities to the people being a loyalist of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the last 16 years. People have elected me for my services and work.” He added, "CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing important Navaratnalu welfare schemes for the last two and half years despite COVID-19 without stopping. This Navartana Alayam will showcase the schemes.”

However, the MLA refused to reveal the amount he had spent for constructing the temple over the phone, and claimed that not a single rupee was crowdfunded and that the whole cost was borne by him. He also defended the construction of the temple, stating that the people who have done noble deeds and good for the public will remain as ‘gods’ while referring to Shiridi Sai Baba, Sathya Sai Baba and Sir Arthur Cotton, a British general and irrigation engineer who is credited with the construction of several projects in Andhra Pradesh.

