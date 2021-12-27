With new GST rule changes, hereâ€™s what is going to be costlier from Jan 1

The year 2022 is set to bring with it a host of tax rate changes on consumer goods and will also see procedural changes when it comes to the payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST). From the tax burden shifting onto e-commerce websites, to consumer goods like footwear, clothes and textiles getting more expensive, here are all the GST tax norms that are changing from January 1, 2022.

Clothes, footwear to get more expensive

Finished goods such as apparel, footwear and textiles are set to get more expensive from January 1, 2022 with the Union government increasing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on such items from 5% to 12%. GST rate on apparel has been hiked from 5% to 12% with a cost of up to Rs 1000 per piece. Rates of textiles, including woven fabrics, synthetic yarn, blankets, tents, as well as accessories such as tablecloths or serviettes, have also been increased from 5% to 12%. GST rates on footwear have also been hiked from 5% (up to Rs 1000 per pair) to 12%.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had notified the hike on November 18. Expressing disappointment at the government's decision to increase GST on apparel from January 1, 2022, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said that the hike will impact the industry with inflationary pressure weighing heavily on raw material prices, especially yarn, packing material, and freight.

Auto rides booked via Ola, Uber to get dearer

Auto rickshaw rides booked through app aggregators like Ola, Uber are also set to get more expensive from January 1, 2022. The Union government had declared that it will levy a 5% GST on auto rides booked online from January 1, 2022, ending an existing exemption. Auto rides taken from the streets will continue to be GST-free.

An Uber spokesperson said that while they appreciate the need for the government to collect revenues, they have urged it to reconsider this tax, which will end up affecting the earnings of auto drivers as well as the governmentâ€™s digitisation agenda.

Tax burden shifted to e-commerce companies

From January 1, food delivery apps will have to collect and deposit 5% GST with the government, in place of restaurants, for deliveries made by them. This is just a procedural change, there will be no extra tax burden on the end consumer.

Earlier, the GST was payable by restaurants. Now, instead of restaurants, the tax will be payable by aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy, which will also prevent revenue leakage, the government had said.