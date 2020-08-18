'New Dreams, New Celebrations': Panasonic rolls out festive offers for Onam

Panasonic is extending a multitude of exciting offers and benefits to consumers in Kerala.

In a bid to deliver comfort, durability, and efficiency to consumers in Kerala in time for Onam 2020, leading diversified technology company Panasonic is extending a multitude of exciting offers and benefits. Called ‘New Dreams, New Celebrations, the festive offer spans across consumer electronics, home appliances, and lifestyle products.

N. Richard Raj, Regional Head South of Panasonic India, explained the reasoning behind the offers: “We are looking forward to the upcoming festive season that will bring in the much-awaited cheer to the industry as well as to the consumers. This Onam, we expect consumers to opt for value based offerings. Therefore, our ‘New Dreams. New Celebrations’ offer has been designed accordingly to best serve our consumers and deliver a value proposition. We hope our consumers find our offers exciting and make the most of the festive spirit.”

Available at all Panasonic outlets and stores in Kerala, the offer comes with special finance schemes, and cashback offers, such as cashback of up to 10% and finance benefits such as zero down payment, long tenure EMI schemes, and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. Warranty benefits have also been rolled out under the offer - with extended warranty benefits on all products with attractive installation privileges on LED and Air Conditioner ranges and unmatched warranty benefits upto Rs 20,000 for air conditioners.

Appliances and products available under the offer umbrella include Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air-Conditioners, Microwaves, Beauty Products, and Lifestyle Appliances such as Air Purifiers, Water Purifiers, Vacuum Cleaners, and grooming products.

Speaking on the value of the products on offer, Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head of Panasonic India said, “[We are] committed to our consumers, we have always tried to provide products and solutions that are smart, connected and energy efficient for an aspirational lifestyle”

The offers will be available from 1st August 2020 to 15th September 2020.