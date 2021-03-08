New COVID-19 cluster reported in Thanisandra, six members of a family test positive

The family members had come in contact with a relative from Tirupati who had tested positive for coronavirus.

news Coronavirus

A new COVID- 19 cluster was reported in the Thanisandra area of Bengaluru city, on Monday. This is one of many clusters that have been cropping up across the city. This latest cluster was detected in a multi-storey dwelling, where six members of the same family tested positive for coronavirus. The family who lives in Navagraha Apartment had come in contact with a relative from Tirupati.

Confirming the same, the BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said that the relative, who came from Tirupati had a cold and he underwent a PT-PCR test which came back positive. He then advised the relatives to undergo the test as well. “When the family of eight members were tested, six tested positive for coronavirus,” said the Commissioner.

He said that all the six members have been hospitalised in a private hospital in Kalyan Nagar. He further added that so far 54 primary contacts and 150 secondary contacts have been tested, and all their Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) have come back negative.

Earlier, a total of eight cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported from a building in Chikkalasandra-Vasanth Nagar area in the city. Since the number of COVID-19 cases in the building exceeded five, authorities declared it a cluster and sanitised all the floors.

On Thursday, 160 students were tested, of which seven came back positive. Six of these students were shifted to the KR Puram General Hospital as authorities felt that the conditions for them to self-isolate at their homes were unsatisfactory. The school was ordered to shut down for 14 days after it was declared as a cluster.

According to the health bulletin released by the Karnataka Health Department on Sunday, there were 6,862 active cases in the state, which includes 115 people who are in ICU. The maximum cases of the day in the state were from the Bengaluru urban district, which reported 389 infections.

BBMP officials have been maintaining vigilance to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus spread, in light of the rising number of clusters in the city.