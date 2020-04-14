New COVID-19 case in Bengaluru: Hutchins Road, Cooke Town declared hotspot

The area surrounding Hutchins Road comes under BBMP Ward number 59, Maruti Sevanagar, now considered a hotspot.

Bengaluru's Ward No. 59 has been declared a hotspot after a person who lives in Hutchins Road in Cooke Town tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Area corporator Hanna Bhuvaneshwari said that Hutchins Road, where the case had been reported, has been cordoned off. She noted, “The apartment building where the person was staying has also been quarantined, and his family and driver is under observation,” she said.

The person who has tested positive reportedly had a history of foreign travel, but had kept himself quarantined as per government norms.

The area surrounding Hutchins Road comes under BBMP Ward number 59, Maruti Sevanagar, will now be considered a hotspot. As per a circular from the state government, a hotspot is defined as a geographical area with defined administrative boundary (ward in case of urban area/revenue village in case of rural area) with at least one COVID-19 positive case in the last 28 days, or at least 50 contacts of COVID-19 positive person who are under active quarantine.

While rumours are doing the rounds that the person did not cooperate with health officials, and that health officials did not shift the patient to hospital on time, this has been denied by BBMP officials. Dr BK Vijendra, Chief Health Officer in BBMP (Public Health), told TNM that all procedures were followed. “More than you, we are more interested in defeating coronavirus and we are careful in this aspect. We have shifted the person to the designated hospital.” Dr Vijendra said. He added that the area where even one case of coronavirus is reported is considered a hotspot.

Residents are advised to strictly follow the guidelines of staying at home, and not leaving unless it is absolutely necessary. Those who need to go out for essentials and groceries should wear a mask and gloves.

Officials said that there are a total of 38 hotspots in Bengaluru currently. A midday bulletin from the Karnataka government pegged the total number of cases in the state to be 258 as of Tuesday.