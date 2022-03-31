New Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to cut travel time by half: Three things to know

The revamped stretch of the NH275 from Bengaluru to Mysuru, which is expected to cut travel time from 3 hours to just 75 minutes, is expected to open in October 2022.

news Infrastructure

The revamped stretch of the NH275 from Bengaluru to Mysuru, which is expected to cut travel time from 3 hours to just 75 minutes, will be open for public use in October 2022, Union Minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari announced recently. This new 10-lane, 177 km-long highway is likely to be state-of-the-art, with large rest stops and food courts along the way. The work for this massive project was announced in 2019 and will be open for use almost three years after the work began. Here are three things to know about the highwayâ€™s functioning and features:

The route

The new expressway will begin from Kengeri in Bengaluru and end in Naguvanahalli in Mysuru. While most of the route is similar to that of the old highway, the new expressway will now bypass six towns, traffic from which would earlier slow down vehicles. There are six bypasses, at Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna. The longest bypass is the one linking Channapatna and Ramnagara, which is about 22.3 km.

The route from Bengaluru to Mysuru also connects the two cities to various other places, including Chikkamagluru, Kodagu, Mangaluru, and certain parts of Kerala, which is why it experiences a heavy flow of vehicles, including large trucks and tankers.

Not just a road

The 117-km stretch of the highway will be equipped to deal with the heavy traffic between the two cities, especially during weekends and holidays. As it passes through the varied terrain of Karnataka, the stretch will also reportedly include as many as 72 major and minor bridges, 41 vehicle underpasses and 13 pedestrian underpasses and four rail overbridges. The stretch will also have two rest stops.

The construction

The expressway was divided into two packages â€” the first phase, between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta, and the second phase from Nidaghatta to Mysuru. The entire project, undertaken by the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI), is coming up at a cost of about Rs 8,066 crore. The highway has six lanes, with two service lanes on either side for high-speed vehicles. It will also have paved shoulders.