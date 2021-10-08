'A new beginning': Meera Jasmine on her comeback film with Sathyan Anthikad

The National Award-winning actor was speaking at an event held in Dubai where she received UAE’s Golden Visa.

Flix

Meera Jasmine is all set to make her big-screen comeback after five years in director Sathyan Anthikad’s upcoming Malayalam movie. The National Award-winning actor, who has starred in films in other south Indian languages as well, had taken a break from movies after her marriage.The actor, who was in Dubai to receive the United Arab Emirate’s Golden Visa, spoke about getting back to acting and how blessed she felt. The Golden Visa refers to long-term residence visas given by the UAE government, and previously actors such as Mammootty and Mohanlal have received them.

During the event on October 7, she mentioned how the audiences’ excitement keeps her going. “I had taken a break. Now I am going to be active but selective. I have done four movies with Sathyan Anthikad and this is the fifth movie. I am very, very happy and seriously blessed,” she added.

She also spoke about the importance of content in movies and experimenting with diverse themes as an artist. She said that Malayalam movies represent Indian cinema and various film industries within the country get inspired by them. “The credit for it should be given to the audience because they won't be happy with average content, they are really intelligent,” the actor added.

Meera talked about her new movie with Sathyan and said it doesn’t compare to any roles she has done previously. “I have a good role in the movie and I hope that this would be a new beginning,” she said.

In April, Sathyan Anthikad had announced his new film with Jayaram and Meera Jasmine, both actors he has worked with previously. The movie has been scripted by Iqbal Kuttipuram, who earlier worked with Sathyan for the movie Oru Indian Pranayakadha which saw Fahadh Faasil and Amala Paul playing the leads.

Meera Jasmine made her movie debut in Soothradharan, directed by renowned scriptwriter and director Lohithadas. Her last film where she had a full-fledged role was Pathu Kalpanakal.