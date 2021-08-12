New 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway expected to be complete by Oct 2022

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor project is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from three hours to just 90 minutes.

news Infrastructure

The ambitious Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor project will be completed by October 2022, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said. The 10-lane highway connecting the two cities will reduce travel time of three hours to just 90 minutes, the Minister added. The 117 km-long highway is divided into two packages, according to Prasar Bharati, for which the construction began in May and December 2019 respectively. Construction of 56 km of the road from Bengaluru to Nidagatta is part of one package, whereas the other package is from Nidagatta to Mysuru. As of April end, around 67.5% of the first package and about 50% of the second package was completed, Prasar Bharati added.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic corridor also includes bypass roads for areas that fall en-route between the two cities, including Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna. The 10-lane project comprises a six-lane access-controlled carriageway for traffic, and a two-lane service road on either side, which can be used for local traffic.

In July, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inspected the progress of the project, and had said that it would be complete by September next year, in line with the scheduled date of completion set by the government. The MP had reportedly visited Naganahalli near Srirangapatna, where an underpass is being built as part of the corridor.

10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. Rs 8172 Cr economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities by half from current 3 hours to only 90 minutes. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/6RW4zv1LnY August 11, 2021

In February 2021, the Star of Mysore quoted former Deputy CM Govind Karjol, who also held the Public Workd Department portfolio, as telling the Legislative Council, “The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has considered the road as Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Economic Corridor — Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I — and the road is being developed to meet world-class standards.” Vehicles are allowed to travel on whichever sections of the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor have been completed, and the project has already helped ease traffic between the two cities, the minister added.