‘Never thought my college friend would be lady superstar,’ Nayanthara’s classmate writes

The post is written by Mahesh Kadammanitta, the actor’s degree classmate at Marthoma College in Kerala’s Thiruvalla.

Actor Nayanthara, one of the most popular and bankable actors of south India, celebrated her 35th birthday on Wednesday. A Facebook post by a Kerala native, wishing the actor on her birthday, is now being widely shared in social media. The post is written by Mahesh Kadammanitta, the actor’s degree classmate at Marthoma College in Kerala’s Thiruvalla.

“Never in my dreams I would have thought that the friend who sat next to me in degree class will today become the lady superstar of south India,” Mahesh wrote on Facebook. He said it is only due to her sheer hard work and dedication that Nayanthara rose to where she is today. He has also shared a note written by the actor who studied in the English literature batch of 2002-05 in Marthoma College.

“In an industry where nepotism flourished, it is amazing that a woman with no background in cinema stood firmly on her feet here. No one would have thought that the actor who during her initial days had more critics than fans, will grow to be someone who reigns the cinema world,” Mahesh wrote. This victory has outshone all those criticisms against an individual who is respected by the whole industry, the post added.

He also added that it is unbelievable to remain in the top place in the industry for over 17 years.

“Hailing from the small village in Thiruvalla, it is due to sheer hard work and dedication that she has reached this fame...To our dear friend Diana, to all of our dear Nayanthara, a happy birthday,” he wrote.

Read the full post here:

On Wednesday, the actor’s partner filmmaker Vignesh Shivan had shared pictures of the surprise birthday party thrown by Nayanthara’a family.

RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman was the Nayanthara film that was released.