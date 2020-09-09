‘Never said homeo can be used to treat COVID-19 nor endorsed study’: KK Shailaja

The Kerala Health Minister was slammed for endorsing a study that said only a few who took homeopathy medicines got COVID-19.

Coronavirus Controversy

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, on Tuesday, responded to the criticism from a section of the medical community over her remark on a study that said a few who took homeopathy medicines contracted COVID-19 but recovered in a few days. “I have neither said the study was conclusive nor scientific. I am not the person to say if it is right or wrong,” said the Minister in a Facebook video post.

Speaking about homeopathy at the recent virtual inauguration of the Homeopathy Medical College in Kozhikode, Shailaja had said that homeo medicines to prevent COVID-19 were being distributed across the state and that a study headed by the Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer (DMO) showed only a few people who were given the homeo medicine — Arsenicum Album 30C — contracted the disease and had a speedy recovery. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala slammed the Minister for endorsing the study without proper scientific evidence.

As the Minister of the Health Department as well as the Department of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeotherapy), KK Shailaja said she has received several studies from experts in Ayurveda and Homeopathy, stating that these traditional medicines have the capability to boost a person’s immune system.

“As a minister, it was my responsibility to hear what they (Ayurveda and homeo experts) had to say and decide accordingly. Some had approached us, stating there are medicines to treat COVID-19. However, we cannot be sure unless there are scientifically-proven and thoroughly experimented medicines that can be used to treat a deadly disease like this,” said KK Shailaja, stressing, “I have neither said that homeo medicines can be used to treat COVID-19 patients nor stated that the study has been scientifically proven.”

She also said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a meeting with the Ayurveda and homeopathy experts, to ask how they can contribute in the current situation. “They never claimed they could treat COVID-19 with Ayurveda but said it can be used to boost a person’s immunity to prevent catching the infection. Accordingly, we asked the Ayush department officials to continue their standard treatment among the public, if they think it could boost their immunity,” she said.

According to the Health Minister, Ayurveda officials resumed treatment in two categories of people: One to boost the immunity of people using natural herbs and the other, to help reduce the uneasiness of a patient who has recovered from COVID-19.

“Kerala adopted all means to prevent COVID-19 in the state. In addition to modern medicines, we included indigenous medicines in some areas. However, when the disease was spreading, we relied only on modern medicines, first-line treatment centres and other infrastructure and facilities,” said Shailaja.

The study by the Pathanamthitta DMO can be used for further scientific study, she said. “During Nipah, I rejected all suggestions to use homeopathy medicines. We used medicines recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Instead of fighting among themselves, my request is that the medical community stand together and work together.”