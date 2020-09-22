'Never procured or consumed any narcotic substances', Dia Mirza slams reports

A few media outlets reported that alleged drug peddler Anuj Keswani had supplied drugs to the actor via his girlfriend, who was Dia's manager.

Flix Controversy

After media reports suggested that Bollywood actor Dia Mirza may be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drugs case, the actor has released a statement, denying all allegations. "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," Dia Mirza said on Tuesday evening.

A few media outlets reported that alleged drug peddler Anuj Keswani had supplied drugs to the actor via his girlfriend, who was Dia's manager. The NCB however has not yet issued any summons to the actor. For now, the investigation is focused on Rhea, her brother and a network of peddlers including a talent agency. Many people working with Kwan talent agency have been summoned by the central agency to find whether they were supplying to actors, based on demand. These investigations are based on Whatsapp chats retrieved from the mobile phone of Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager, an employee of Kwan.

An NCB source told TNM that four employees of Kwan including Karishma Prakash who manages Deepika Padukone's account have been summoned.

Though the names of many actors have been dragged into the controversy, Dia is one of the first to issue a statement of denial. Actor Rakul Preet had approached court after many media outlets named her as someone who used drugs with Rhea and Sushant. Rakul said that the media was reporting falsehoods and asked the court to intervene.