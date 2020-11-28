Netflix's first Tamil anthology ‘Paava Kadhaigal’ to stream from Dec 18

The film is directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan.

Flix Kollywood

It’s raining anthologies in Tamil and Telugu film industries. Netflix India recently announced its first Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal. The film is directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan. Tipped to be the Tamil adaptation of Netflix’s Lust Stories; each story will however, deal with a different subject unlike the original.

On Friday, the OTT platform shared the anthology's teaser on their Twitter handle which will stream from December 18. The OTT platform wrote, "Idhuku mela wait panna mudiyathu! (We cannot wait anymore) Presenting the teaser of Paava Kadhaigal (sic).”

In the teaser, we get short glimpses of the stories and characters in the film. The film has a stellar cast which includes Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Sudha Kongara's episode titled Thangam stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Kalidas will play an effeminate person in the film. Vignesh Shivan has directed the episode titled Love Panna Uttranum which stars Kalki Koechlin, Anjali and Padam Kumar. Oor Iravu has been written and directed by Vetri Maaran, which stars Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi. Vaanmagal has been written and directed by Gautham Menon. This episode would feature Gautham Menon himself alongside Simran.

Netflix has done many anthology series in many languages including Bollywood with famous directors like Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johan and for the first time, they are doing a series in Tamil. Paava Kadhaigal explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories. The anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

This is the second anthology after Putham Pudhu Kaalai which was directed by five filmmakers including Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj. The film was penned by Francis Thomas, Shruti Ramachandran, Reshma Ghatala, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, Adithya KR, Krishnaswamy Ramkumar and Karthik Subbaraj. Sudha's film was titled Ilamai Idho Idho, Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum by Gautham, Coffee, Anyone? by Suhasini, Reunion by Rajiv and Miracle by Karthik.

Netflix also has announced another anthology where four popular Tamil filmmakers viz. Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan are joining hands for a new project titled Victim. While Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh, Chimbu Devan will be making their OTT debut with this film, Venkat Prabhu has already forayed into the digital space with Disney Plus Hotstar's Live Streaming, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

Netflix also had announced another anthology produced by ace director Mani Ratnam titled Navarasa, a nine-part series. This project will mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will direct one episode each apart from Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand among others. The anthology will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

