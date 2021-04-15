Netflix show 'Never Have I Ever' soon to be back with Season 2

Rapper Common has been roped in to play a recurring character in the second season of the web-series.

Flix Entertainment

Netflix’s popular web-series Never Have I Ever is back with its second season which is all set to premiere in July this year. The coming-of-age series has roped in new actors to join the cast. OTT platform Netflix unveiled new stills from the second season and also announced that rapper Common will be joining the cast as a dermatologist who will be seen crossing paths with the lead character Devi and her family in the series.

Sharing the new stills, Netflix chose to use wordplay to announce that Common will be joining the cast and wrote, "If you're excited for the new season, we have a lot in COMMON." Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who essays the role of Devi, also dropped a comment stating, "I see we have a COMMON interest indeed (we’re doing a thing right?)."

Maitreyi also shared the first-look image from the second season of the series on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Pros: NHIE SEASON TWO RELEASES IN JULY 2021! Its a date! Cons: literally nothing. Cons: literally nothing. Undetermined factors: we don’t know exactly when in July so I guess let’s just date for the whole month? Wear something cute and I’ll see you soon at Sherman Oaks (sic).”

The plot of the comedy-drama series centers around the story of Devi, an Indian- American high-schooler, an academically bright student who tries to grab the attention of the high school heartthrob, but ends up being caught in the midst of a pesky love triangle. The second season will explore how the lead character deals with the everyday struggles at home and school, while also navigating her way through romantic relationships. The show was praised for representing a South Asian character as its lead.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.