On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it will release a whopping 71 movies through the course of the year. The lineup has movies starring A-list actors like Leonardo DiCapirio, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson and more.
Netflix has promised its users new films released every week. Among them is Red Notice starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds; Donâ€™t Look Up, a political satire disaster film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; and the zombie apocalypse film Army of the Dead. After his hit movie Extraction, Chris Hemsworthâ€™s upcoming sci-fi thriller Escape from Spiderhead is also a part of the line-up. The teen romance novel adaptations To All the Boys Iâ€™ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth will have their third instalments releasing this year as well, with To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean and Kissing Booth Three. Zendayaâ€™s Malcolm & Marie, with Tenet star John David Washington, will also be released this year.
Hereâ€™s the full list of movies that you can watch on Netflix in 2021:
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There's Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Stowaway
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
A Castle for Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean
An untitled Alicia Keys rom-com
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie
Monster
Penguin Bloom
Pieces of Woman
The Dig
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger
An untitled Alexandre Moratto film
An untitled Graham King film
The Harder They Fall
8 Rue de l'HumanitÃ©
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don't Look Up
Double Dad
I Care a Lot
Moxie
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winterâ€™s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding â€˜Ohana
The Loud House Movie
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY
A Week Away
Tick, Tick...Boom!