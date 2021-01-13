Netflixâ€™s whopping 2021 line-up: Hereâ€™s the full list of films you can expect

Netflix has announced that they will be releasing new, unseen films every week in 2021.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it will release a whopping 71 movies through the course of the year. The lineup has movies starring A-list actors like Leonardo DiCapirio, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson and more.

Netflix has promised its users new films released every week. Among them is Red Notice starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds; Donâ€™t Look Up, a political satire disaster film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; and the zombie apocalypse film Army of the Dead. After his hit movie Extraction, Chris Hemsworthâ€™s upcoming sci-fi thriller Escape from Spiderhead is also a part of the line-up. The teen romance novel adaptations To All the Boys Iâ€™ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth will have their third instalments releasing this year as well, with To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean and Kissing Booth Three. Zendayaâ€™s Malcolm & Marie, with Tenet star John David Washington, will also be released this year.

Hereâ€™s the full list of movies that you can watch on Netflix in 2021:

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There's Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Stowaway

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

A Castle for Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean

An untitled Alicia Keys rom-com

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie

Monster

Penguin Bloom

Pieces of Woman

The Dig

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger

An untitled Alexandre Moratto film

An untitled Graham King film

The Harder They Fall

8 Rue de l'HumanitÃ©

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don't Look Up

Double Dad

I Care a Lot

Moxie

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winterâ€™s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding â€˜Ohana

The Loud House Movie

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY

A Week Away

Tick, Tick...Boom!