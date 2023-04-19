Netflix renews Venkatesh-Rana starrer Rana Naidu for second season

â€˜Rana Naiduâ€™ is the Indian adaptation of American crime drama series â€˜Ray Donovanâ€™.

Flix Entertainment

Rana Naidu, the Indian adaptation of American crime drama series Ray Donovan, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The characters Rana and Naga, their feuds, follies, and dysfunctional family dynamic will come back to set screens everywhere on fire again, captivating audiences with dark twists and high-octane turns.

Speaking about the series renewal, Tanya Bami, Series Head of Netflix India, said, "Netflix India's series slate has been entertaining members with a wide variety of exciting stories across genres over the last couple of years. And Rana Naidu has been a great way for us to end the first quarter of 2023. The high adrenaline thriller has enthralled fans in India and around the world. The dynamic cast headlined by Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati and supported by a brilliant ensemble of Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, have been lauded for their performances. We are delighted to announce that this high stakes family drama and the riveting father son tension will be back for a second season with more twists, turns and pulsating action."

Producer Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global said: "Rana Naidu's blockbuster success is a testament to the power of strong characters, authentic and fast-paced storytelling. The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to bring the world of the Naidus alive and we're thrilled that audiences everywhere have been hooked on to the characters and their story."