Netflix India to bring together four directors for new Telugu anthology series

Reports suggest that Krish Jagarlamudi, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy and Ajay Bhupati will come together for the new series, on the theme of ‘love’.

Flix Tollywood

Streaming giant Netflix India is taking big strides in the south, with multiple projects in various stages of production. After recently wrapping up the shoot for the Telugu version of Netflix’s Lust Stories, reports have emerged that they have roped in four popular Telugu filmmakers for an anthology series on the theme of ‘love’. Directors Krish Jagarlamudi, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy and Ajay Bhupathi have been signed to helm four shorts for this upcoming anthology film. Nandini has already worked with Netflix on one segment in their Telugu version of Lust Stories. Her segment features Amala Paul, Jagapathi Babu and Ashwin Kakumanu.



A report by Telugu360 states that Netflix has already completed the agreement work for the new series, and that the shoot will commence next year. The directors are currently busy with the script, and the web series is expected to release in 2022. Meanwhile, Krish, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy and Ajay Bhupathi are currently busy with their respective assignments. Krish is currently filming a yet-untitled Telugu project with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. Shiva Nirvana has resumed shooting for Nani’s Tuck Jagadish, whereas Ajay Bhupathi will soon commence work on his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual Maha Samudram, which also stars Siddharth, Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel. Nandini Reddy, on the other hand, is all set to reunite with Samantha Akkineni for a yet-untitled Telugu horror film. The duo last worked together in Telugu film Oh Baby, a remake of Korean comedy Miss Granny.



The rest of the cast and crew for the series will be finalised in the coming months. There are rumours already doing the rounds that Nandini will reunite with Samantha Akkineni for the third time for this project. Nandini recently signed a project with Swapna Cinema, the makers of Mahanati. She even recently clarified that her next film is not a remake. Nandini took to Twitter in April to put the rumours about her next project to rest. She also clarified that she is not joining hands with Samantha Akkineni for her next project. “My next is not a remake. It’s an original script produced by Swapna Cinema. Whenever Samantha and I do our next we will announce it with a lot of joy and pride. Now, time for the next rumour. My rating for this rumour is 1/5. Come on guys. You can do better,” she tweeted.

