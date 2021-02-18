Netflix asks about favourite villain, Rana Daggubati quotes 'Baahubali'

When there was a tweet from the official handle of Netflix, "Your favorite villain once said..," Rana Daggubati immediately replied to the tweet saying, “Maranani minchina vedudala em untundhi Kattapa, anubhavinchani patekellu kadu chacee daka anubhavinchani” #Bhalladeva." This was his dialogue in the smash hit film Baahubali.

“Maranani minchina vedudala em untundhi Kattapa, anubhavinchani patekellu kadu chacee daka anubhavinchani” #Bhalladeva ;) — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 17, 2021

Rana also shared a poster of him with Prabhas from Baahubali.

Ee Bomma ki match ayyaeantha kadha vachinnapudu ;) pic.twitter.com/OPHU3Q0Oe3 February 17, 2021

Baahubali, directed by SS Rajamouli, was one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. The film had a bevy of stars in the cast including Prabhas, who played the title role, Anushka Shetty, Tammannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sudeep, Nasser, Rana Daggubati and others. Released in two parts, Baahubali: the Beginning and Baahubali: the Conclusion, the film was made on a humongous budget amounting to Rs 450 crore under the banner Arka Media Works.

The film was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad with MM Keeravani composing the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar handling the camera.

Rana Daggubati’s next film in the pipeline is a supernatural action-adventure. Reports from Tollywood confirm that the star will be collaborating with director Milind Rau of Gruham fame for this yet-to-be-titled film. The film will be bankrolled by Rana’s home banner Suresh Productions in association with Gopi Achanta.

With Rana giving his consent to act in the film, the director is currently busy assembling his star cast and crew. The highlights of this film will be the usage of the latest VFX techniques and gravity-defying stunts.

Rana currently has Virata Parvam: 1992 and Aranya in his kitty. Virata Parvam: 1992 is touted to be a romance film with a heavy dose of action and politics. The filmmakers have roped in the Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in it. The technical crew of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez.

Besides this film, Rana has the trilingual Aranya / Kaadan / Haathe Mere Saathi in progress. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. In Hindi, it is titled Haathi Mere Saathi, while in Tamil it is Kaadan and in Telugu it is Aranya. Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey-fame will be seen in the Hindi version.

The actor is reportedly playing a mahout in the film. This film is in post-production mode and will hit the marquee on March 26.