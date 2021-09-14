Netflix announces new docu-series on four major Bengaluru crimes

â€˜Crime Stories: India Detectiveâ€™ is backed by Minnow Films, which was also behind the hit series â€˜Bad Boy Billionairesâ€™.

Flix Entertainment

A new documentary series detailing the inner workings of four major crime investigations in Bengaluru will soon release on Netflix India. Titled Crime Stories: India Detectives, the series will be releasing on September 22, the OTT platform announced on Tuesday, September 14. Based on the intriguing trailer, the series shows how the police went about solving gruesome crimes-- from the moment the crime is reported, the methods used by the police in nabbing the accused, and the toll of witnessing such crimes on the officers.

Crime Stories: India Detectives is directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling and produced by Tarun Saldanha. Morgan Matthews and Fiona Stourton are attached as executive producers on the series. Jack Warrender is attached as series director and Claire Cahill is credited as series producer. Crime Stories: India Detectives is backed by the UK-based production company Minnow Films, which has previously backed projects such as The Fallen and Bad Boy Billionaires.

Apart from the Crime Stories, Netflix is set to release another docu-series on Billy Milligan, who was at the centre of a famous court case in Ohio in the US in the 1970s. Billy was accused of raping three women, but his case took a sensational turn when it emerged that he had dissociative identity disorder, and claimed to have 24 distinct personalities. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan will release on September 22 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer of Crime Stories: India Detectives here:

Netflix previously has also produced shows like Delhi Crime and Jamtara, two fictional shows based on true crimes that happened in India. The critically acclaimed Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah, is based on the infamous 2012 New Delhi Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Jamtara, named after the town in Jharkhand, tells the story of a high-stakes credit card scam at the town, which is also nicknamed the â€˜phishing capitalâ€™ of India.