Netflix announces its first Tamil anthology film 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Directors Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan are on board.

Flix Kollywood

Netflix India on Thursday announced its first Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal. Directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan, Paava Kadhaigal, as per a statement, explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology stars Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Paava Kadhaigal is tipped to be the Tamil adaptation of Netflix’s Lust Stories however, each story will deal with a different subject unlike the original. The announcement comes a day after Amazon Prime announced its very first Tamil anthology film with five popular Tamil filmmakers. Interestingly, both Gautham Menon and Sudha Kongara are part of Amazon’s film as well.

Gautham Menon said in a statement, “Paava Kadhaigal is my first collaboration with Sudha Vetri and Vignesh to explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us.”

Sudha Kongara said, “Each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love. It’s great that these incredible stories will reach viewers in India and around the world with Netflix.”

Talking about his collaboration, Vetrimaaran said, “I enjoyed making this anthology with Netflix as I was able to focus on telling the story I wanted to. The freedom of filmmaking I experienced with Paava Kadhaigal was fulfilling.”

Vignesh Shivan was quoted saying, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

It was announced on Wednesday, that five popular Tamil filmmakers such as Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj have joined hands for Amazon Prime’s first Tamil anthology film called Putham Pudhu Kaalai. An anthology of five Tamil shorts featuring stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope, the film has been set and filmed in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown. Putnam Pudhu Kaalai will release on October 16 in over 200 countries and territories.

There are also reports that Mani Ratnam is coming up with an upcoming magnum opus production Navarasa, a nine part anthology series, also to be picked up by Netflix. This project will mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will direct one episode each apart from Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand among others.

It is yet unknown if Mani Rathnam will also direct one episode. There are also reports that Sudha Kongara and Ponram might come on board to direct an episode each. Apparently, part of the income from the series will be given to workers of Tamil industry, who have been without work over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Content provided by Digital Native)