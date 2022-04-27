NetApp announces launch of 10th cohort of its flagship startup accelerator program

With this, the NetApp Excellerator claims to have successfully accelerated the path of over 60 startups operating in the deep tech space.

Atom Startups

NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company recently announced the launch of a milestone: the tenth cohort of NetApp Excellerator - its flagship startup accelerator program. With this, the NetApp Excellerator, in just 5 years since its inception, claims to have successfully accelerated the path of over 60 startups operating in the deep tech space.

With Cohort 10, NetApp has onboarded eight new startups that are leveraging cutting-edge tech to solve real-world problems. These startups represent diverse sectors like green-tech, kubernetes, computer vision, health-tech, and cloud security. EduFuse, Streamingo Solutions, LivNSense, AccuKnox, NeuroSAPIR, ShardSecure, Kubermatic, and Subcom form this elite cohort and have been meticulously selected based on their technology prowess and problem-solving ability.

Through NetApp ExcellerateHER, a dedicated initiative that promotes women founders, NetApp has mentored eight women-led deep tech startups so far. Launched in 2020, NetApp ExcellerateHER is seeing a growing interest from tech entrepreneurs both nationally and internationally. The current cohort of ExcellerateHER will see participation from three tech startups – LivNSense, EduFuse, and Streamingo.

Madhurima Agarwal, Director – Engineering Programs & Leader – NetApp Excellerator, NetApp India, said, “Five years ago, we embarked on a journey to identify like-minded startups and mentor them with our deep expertise in data management. Through the NetApp Excellerator, we have built lasting technology partnerships with over 60 startups while touching the trajectory of hundreds of others. Partnering with these startups is accelerating our customers’ success with well-engineered innovative solutions.”

“It is now obvious that data is at the core of most modern business value propositions, and it is rapidly accelerating the digital transformation of even the most traditional businesses. This fifth anniversary of the NetApp Excellerator sees us navigating a new generation of startups that are all hybrid multi-cloud enabled and built on data at scale across the world’s most prevalent cloud services,” said Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India.