Nestle India launches initiative to support entrepreneurs through kiosk business model

As part of this initiative, aspiring entrepreneurs can set up Nestle Kiosks under a franchisee-operated business model and gain experience in starting a new food and beverage business

Atom Entrepreneurship

Nestlé India on September 9 announced ‘Entrepreneurship for YOUth’ an initiative to support and nature aspiring entrepreneurs. The company said in a statement that this is a part of Nestlé’s global youth initiative, ‘Nestlé Needs YOUth’ which aims at creating job opportunities and nurture budding entrepreneurs through its kiosk business model. It also added the initiative was launched to help cope with the youth at unprecedented times.

As part of this initiative, aspiring entrepreneurs can set up Nestle Kiosks under a franchisee-operated business model and gain experience in starting a new food and beverage business with well-known brands in the country. Those looking to apply may have to invest anywhere between Rs 5-15 lakh to set up a kiosk.

This is another initiative from Nestle, in addition to ‘Nesternship and Maggi ‘Desh ke liye 2-minute’ it announced earlier.

“Entrepreneurship serves as a backbone to the industrial and economic growth of any country. A considerable portion of our population may well be India’s future entrepreneurs, who are in need of guidance, support and direction, now more than ever. Through this initiative, we want to encourage the youth of the country to believe in their entrepreneurial dreams.” Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said in the statement.

He added, “With high emphasis on creating a conducive working environment and a simple financial module, I am certain that this initiative will prove to be a great platform for youth to prove their caliber, start and run their own business successfully, create more job opportunities and be a part of the growing franchise family of ONE Nestlé.”

To ensure quality food safety in an ‘out of home environment’, the Nestlé India kiosk business model adheres to strict food safety regulations and quality processes of monitoring. These kiosks are operated under the franchisees under Nescafe, Maggi, KitKat, which are called NESCAFÉ Corner, Maggi Hotspot, KitKat Break Zone respectively.