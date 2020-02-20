Nelco launches in-flight WiFi in India, Vistara first domestic airline to sign up

Nelco, a Tata Enterprise entity and VSAT solutions provider on Wednesday announced the launch of Aero in-flight communication (IFC) services in India.

Nelco is the first Indian company to provide this service in the country, marking the beginning of a new era of WiFi on aircraft in Indian skies.

The company has entered into a partnership with Panasonic Avionics Corporation for offering these services.

With the launch of these services, it will be possible for international aircraft flying over India as well as domestic airlines to offer broadband Internet services to its passengers on board.

The Aero IFC services will enable seamless at-home and in-office experience in the skies for airline passengers. Further, it gives an opportunity for airlines to differentiate with others, enhance passenger experience, drive passenger loyalty, open up additional onboard revenue streams and optimize flight operations, a company statement said.

Vistara has already signed up for Aero IFC services and is likely to be the first domestic airline company to launch these services very soon.

In December 2018, the Government of India announced the licenses for In-Flight and Maritime Communications (IFMC) that allows broadband Internet services while flying over the Indian skies and sailing in Indian waters, both for international and Indian aircraft and vessels.

The IFMC license is a key initiative of the Telecom Ministry, a move to liberalise satellite communication services in India.

Nelco obtained the IFMC licence and is the first Indian company to enable communication services for the maritime and airlines sectors in India

Currently, Nelco is the only company in India that has successfully operationalised the entire scope of the IFMC license comprising both, the Aero In-Flight Communication and Maritime Communication services.