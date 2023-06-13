NEET UG 2023 results out, two students from Tamil Nadu, Andhra share top rank

Over 20.87 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG exam this year, which was conducted on May 7 across India and in Manipur on June 6 on the request of the state government.

Results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG 2023, the entrance test for pursuing undergraduate medical education, were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, June 13. Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the NEET exam this year with a 99.99 percentile score. Candidates who appeared for NEET UG can check their results at the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the maximum number of qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan, NTA has announced according to PTI. However, three of the top five rankers are from Tamil Nadu. While the first two ranks were bagged by Prabanjan and Varun (OBC category), the third rank went to Kaustav Bauri (SC category) from Tamil Nadu, the fourth rank was bagged by Dhruv Advani from Karnataka, and Surya Siddharth N (OBC category) from Tamil Nadu came in fifth, Puthiyathalaimurai TV reported.

Over 20.87 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG exam this year, which was conducted at 4,097 centres across 499 cities in India and 14 cities abroad on May 7. However, the test could not be conducted in Manipur at that time due to the prevailing law and order situation and was only held later on June 6, in 11 cities at 34 centres across India for 8,753 candidates, at the request of the Manipur government. NEET UG 2023 was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The examination was conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait City.