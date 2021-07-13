NEET PG 2021 to be held on September 11: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, July 13, said that the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) post graduate examination will be conducted on September 11, 2021. Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that NEET undergraduate examination 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021.

“We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!” the Health Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, the application process for the NEET UGC examination began at 5 pm on Tuesday through the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. Once the registration process begins, candidates can apply through ntaneet.nic.in for NEET UGC.

The NEET UG 2021 examination will be conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses at institutes spread across the country. The NTA is responsible for conducting the examination, declaration of results and providing an All India Rank Merit List. Later, the Government of India will conduct the counseling process for 15% of All India Quota seats and for providing results to states and other counseling authorities.

