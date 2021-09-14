NEET 2021 paper leak: 8 persons including candidate, invigilator arrested in Jaipur

This comes after the NTA denied reports of leak in wake of widespread allegations of leak.

Police in Jaipur have arrested eight persons including an 18-year-old candidate, her uncle, and an invigilator for cheating and leaking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question paper on Sunday, September 12. The NEET exam was held on Sunday. This comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exams, categorically denied reports of the leak. The issue had become a storm on social media with many students alleging reports of a leak with #OperationNEET trending on Twitter.

Further there was also speculation on whether the exam will be postponed in light of the allegations. Jaipur police identified the candidate as Dineshwari Kumari. Along with her, invigilator Ram Singh, in-charge of exam centre's administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari's uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police Richa Tomar said on Monday. She allegedly said after the exam started, accused Ram Singh and Mukesh sent the photos of the exam paper to two men sitting in an apartment in Jaipur's Chitrakoot area through WhatsApp who then forwarded it to some other people in Sikar.

"The men (in Sikar) forwarded the answer key to the two men in Chitrakoot who then forwarded it to Mukesh. Mukesh then forwarded it to Singh. Singh helped Dineshwari solve the paper with the help of the answer key," she said.

The officer said Dineshwari's uncle was present outside the exam centre with Rs. 10 lakh in cash which was allegedly supposed to be given to the accused who were helping the candidate. Apart from them, the owner of an e-mitra centre Anil and the owner of a coaching centre in Alwar's Bansur were also arrested, the DCP added.

Anil had mediated between the candidate, her uncle and the accused who facilitated in cheating. "The deal was finalised for Rs 30 lakh of which Rs 10 lakh was to be given soon after the exam was over," she allegedly said.

Tomar said the hunt is on for those who prepared the answer key in Sikar.

(With PTI inputs)