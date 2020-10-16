NEET 2020 records 56.44% pass, slightly less than 2019 results

The results of NEET-UG 2020 was declared on Friday.

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2020 was declared on Friday, and recorded a pass percentage of 56.44%. This is slightly lower to the pass percentage of 56.50% reported in NEET-UG 2019. This year 771500 students qualified in the exam.

The cut-offs for this yearâ€™s NEET is 720-147 for Unreserved category. For students of OBC, SC and ST, the cut-off is 146-113. For students under the unreserved EWS and persons with disabilities categories, the cut-off is 146-129, while the cut off for persons with disabilities under the OBC, SC and ST categories is 128-113 marks.

According to a press statement released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 1597435 students registered for the NEET exams. However, only 1366945 students were able to attend the tests. This includes 715586 men, 880843 women and six transpersons. Of those who had registered for the exam, 475534 belonged to the Unreserved category and 93915 belonged to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. 221253 students from the Scheduled castes, 100519 from the Scheduled Tribes and 706214 from Other Backward Communities also had registered to write NEET 2020. The NTA had designated 3862 exam centres this year in contrast to the 2546 centres arranged in 2019. The increase in the number of exam centres was due to the physical distancing norms stipulated to prevent COVID-19 infection to students who were to write the exams.

In terms of language of the test chosen by the candidates, 1263273 students decided to write the test in English, while 204399 opted for Hindi. 1005 students took the test in Kannada and 1624 students wrote it in Telugu. 17101 students opted to write NEET 2020 in Tamil, as per the official statement released by the NTA.

Of the 771500 students who were declared pass, 343556 are male, 427943 are female. One transperson candidate also qualified NEET 2020. As per the category wise data, 359447 students who cleared the NEET 2020 belong to OBC and 221952 belong to the Unreserved category. 98809 students from SC and 33848 from the ST communities also cleared this yearâ€™s exam. The number of EWS students who cleared the exam stood at 57444 while the number of students with physical disabilities who were declared pass stood at 2137. 770201 students who were declared pass in NEET 2020 are Indian nationals.