Neeraj Chopra, Sunil Chhetri, others condemn police action against protesting wrestlers

Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Vijender Singh, and several other noted sportspersons have condemned the police action against wrestlers protesting near the new Parliament building.

The ongoing protests by wrestlers including Olympians and other world champions — demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of female wrestlers — took a drastic turn on Sunday, May 28. Amid the wrestlers’ calls for a ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ near the new Parliament building in Delhi inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi police detained the protesters. The police action to forcefully end the protest, and their manhandling of the protesting wrestlers, has been widely criticised by Opposition leaders and many others. Since then, many noted sportspersons including Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra, footballer Sunil Chhetri, and cricketer Irfan Pathan have voiced their support for the wrestlers and their demands for justice. Condemning the way wrestlers were treated by the police on Sunday, many of them appealed to the government to resolve the crisis soon.

“It’s very upsetting to see this,” said Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, reacting to a video shared by wrestler Sakshi Malik in which police personnel are seen dragging the wrestlers using force. “There has to be a better way to deal with this,” he wrote.

“Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone. I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be,” said Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn’t the way to treat anyone.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan too said he was sad to see the visuals of the wrestlers being detained and called for an immediate solution to their plight.

Shooter and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra said it was deeply concerning to see Indian athletes being forced to protest on the streets over harassment allegations, and called for working towards a safe environment for all athletes to thrive.

“As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in,” Abhinav wrote.

Boxer and Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh, who has lent his support to the agitation in the past, reacted to visuals of the wrestlers being detained and wrote, “Today it’s my turn, tomorrow it’ll be yours. Everyone’s turn will come.”

Former India cricketer and All India Trinamool Congress leader Manoj Tiwary too expressed support to the wrestlers. Questioning the BJP-led Union government over the action against the athletes, he criticised the government’s initiative to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and said, “So, this is what you call Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav? Shame!”

The Delhi police have registered an FIR against the wrestlers – Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat and others – who had organised the protest near the new Parliament building in Delhi on Sunday, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A police official said that over 700 people were detained over the protests across Delhi on Sunday, including 109 at Jantar Mantar.

According to the police, the FIR was lodged at the Parliament Street police station under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.