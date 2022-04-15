Nearly Rs 2 crore cash seized from bus passengers in Andhra Pradesh

The unaccounted cash was seized while the police were conducting checks at a state border checkpost near Jaggayyapeta in NTR district.

news Crime

Police in Andhra Pradesh seized Rs 1.9 crore in cash while conducting checks on a bus at the Andhra Pradesh - Telangana border on Friday, April 15. The unaccounted cash was seized while the police were conducting checks at a checkpost near Jaggayyapeta in NTR district. The police were conducting inspections on a state transport bus reportedly going from Hyderabad in Telangana to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, when they found Rs 1.9 crore in cash without any documents to account for them.

Chillakallu police seized the cash and also took two persons into custody over the incident. The seized cash was taken to the Chillakallu police station and police officers said it would be handed over to the Income Tax Department.

Two weeks earlier on April 1, in West Godavari district, police seized Rs 4.76 crore cash being carried without any valid documents from a private bus. During the routine checking of vehicles at Veeravalli toll plaza in Nalljarla mandal, police found a huge amount of cash in the luggage carrier under a seat of a bus belonging to a private travel operator. The bus was heading to Guntur from Vizianagaram. The police also recovered 350 grams of gold along with the cash.

Police detained seven passengers and the driver and cleaner of the bus for questioning. The passengers, who were carrying the cash and gold, could not produce documents for the same.

This came close on the heels of a huge cash seizure in Kurnool district. The Andhra Pradesh Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police had confiscated Rs 1.25 crore cash from a private bus at Panchalingala on the border between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on March 24. The person, who was carrying the cash from Hyderabad to Rajampeta, was detained. At the same checkpost, SEB sleuths had seized gold, silver and cash worth Rs 5 crore from five passengers travelling by a private bus on March 6. The SEB recovered 8.250 kg gold, 28.5 kg silver and cash from the passengers belonging to Tamil Nadu.

With IANS inputs