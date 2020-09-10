Nearly 600 teachers in Telangana infected with COVID-19 in past few weeks

Teachers are tasked with visiting the residence of their students to monitor them.

news Coronavirus

At least 600 teachers in Telangana were infected with the coronavirus after the academic year for schools began on September 1, according to the Telangana Progressive Teachers’ Federation (TPTF), an association of government school teachers.

The teachers claimed that they are being exposed to the virus and that their safety has been compromised due to the Telangana government’s education policy, which mandates that all school teachers attend school regularly.

In Telangana, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, education for school children is imparted digitally, through computer, mobile and TV. Teachers are expected to attend schools regularly and occasionally monitor the students at their residence, to see if they are facing any problem with e-learning. “These surprise visits to the residence of children is almost like violating their personal space at home, and it is very awkward to meet their parents at home. It is an invasion of privacy,” says Ravinder, Vice President of TPTF.

Ravinder says that at least 600 of his colleagues have been infected with the virus, as the teachers are expected to go out and monitor students. “Not just us, we are risking the safety of the students and their parents by visiting their houses,” points out Ravinder.

“There is no proper sanitization in the schools. To monitor if the students are learning or not, teachers have been asked to visit their homes and take photos of them and are seeking reports of the same every day,” Ravinder adds.

According to TPTF, the School Education department’s decision is at odds with the government’s order (GO 120) which said that only 50% of teachers are required to attend school. However, as per the direction of the Director of School Education, A Devasena, on August 24, all teachers were asked to attend schools from August 27, so that they could prepare e-content, schedule their work plan, etc. before schools reopened.

Ravinder believes that although scores of teachers have contracted the virus since schools reopened, many are not sharing the details fearing ostracisation and being stigmatized.

“In Jagtial district alone, nearly 60 teachers got infected with the coronavirus. In our Peddapalli district too, nearly 38 teachers are infected,” says Damodhar, a member of TPTF.

“Teachers are forced to travel in buses and autos, and these visits to childrens’ homes are also such a huge risk,” he adds.

TPTF submitted their concerns to Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday. In their representation, TPTF demanded the government include COVID-19 under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), so that they can avail tests and treatment in private hospitals. TPTF also said that there was no clarity in giving leaves to infected staff.

The teachers’ association also claimed that the online education implemented by the government is accessible only to 40% of students. Though teachers are attending schools, there are no sanitation staff, forcing the teachers to clean the toilets themselves, TPTF alleged.

The association demanded the government fill vacant positions. Out of 1,37,873 teaching posts, 18,444 are vacant in the state, according to TPTF.