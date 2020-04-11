Nearly 50% of DMart stores remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions

DMart said in a statement that the footfall at stores that are open are significantly lower than usual.

D-Mart, the departmental stores chain owned by the Radhakishan Damani-promoted Avenue Supermarkets has had to keep more than 50% of its 206 stores closed during the lockdown period to comply with the instructions of the local authorities.

The company has reported to the stock exchanges that even those stores which are operational are also not getting enough footfalls due to the lockdown and time restrictions imposed in certain states. Only essential items of daily use are being sold from these outlets. D-Mart stores have suspended sale of other categories like general merchandise, garments etc.

Now, from April, Dmart has launched an initiative where housing complexes are able to draw their bulk requirements and divide among individual houses using the respective RWAs. Some direct deliveries are also being attempted. The company however says these are very insignificant in terms of quantity and value. They realise this is only a stop-gap arrangement to manage the lockdown situation.

Different states have followed different yardsticks with regard to the opening and operation of stores. Some have ordered their opening for a limited duration like half a day, but with strict instructions for operation. Only 4 or 5 customers are allowed inside the stores. There has to be a person controlling the entry to the stores. All customers are provided with hand sanitisers to be used before they enter the stores. Social distancing has to be maintained throughout. These are only the stores selling grocery and other essentials. Some states have not permitted this also. In any case if the stores are located inside large malls, then there is no way they can be opened since the malls are themselves shut down.

The situation may continue for some more time as the lockdown after the first 21 days which expires on April 14 is most likely to be extended.