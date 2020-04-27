Nearly 28,000 COVID-19 cases reported in India

A total of 6,184 people have recovered and the country has seen 872 deaths so far.

As India attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India as of 9 am on April 27 stands at 27,892. A total of 6,184 people have recovered and the country has seen 872 deaths so far.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on April 27:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,885 cases. 1,020 people have recovered and 24 people have died due to the disease. On April 26, 64 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 503 cases. 182 people have recovered and the state has reported 19 deaths. 3 new cases were reported in the state on Sunday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 468 cases, with 342 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state saw an increase of 11 cases on April 26.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 1,097 cases, with 231 recoveries and 31 deaths. 142 new cases were reported till noon on April 26 in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,001 cases, with 316 recoveries and 25 deaths. The state saw an increase of 11 cases on April 26.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 8,068 cases, with 1,188 recoveries and 342 deaths. The state saw 440 new cases on April 26.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 29,71,669 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 27. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 9,65,942 COVID-19 cases, with 5,046 new cases being reported in the country since April 26 12 pm (IST).

