Nearly 1.75 lakh LG G8X smartphones sold in less than 12 hours during Flipkart sale

LG said that it recorded Rs 350 crore revenue from the sale of the G8X dual screen smartphones in less than 12 hours of opening of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Atom E-commerce sales

In a sign of how pent-up demand is driving sales of mobiles during the festive season, LG Electronics on Friday claimed it recorded Rs 350 crore revenue from the sale of its G8X dual screen smartphones in less than 12 hours of opening of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

LG first introduced the smartphone in the Indian market late last year at Rs 49,999 in India. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the phone was available at Rs 19,990.

Going by the sale price of the dual screen smartphone and the revenue earned, the company has sold around 1.75 lakh units.

LG said that it is planning to bring in more stocks soon to address consumer demands.

"During the lockdown, primary challenges faced by the people were securing affordable and appropriate infrastructures for remote working or studying," Advait Vaidya, Business Head, India - Mobile Computing at LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

"The LG G8X ThinQ smartphone is a perfect device for this scenario since it provides a dual screen with seamless multitasking capabilities," Vaidya said.

With the dual screen feature, users can view and simultaneously work on multiple apps while also chatting with friends, playing mobile games, watching sports, posting pictures, shopping and a lot more, all at one glance.

The dual screen phone comes with a free-stop hinge that lets users flip the screen around or lock it in place at any angle such as folding it like a laptop, using it in stand mode or even doing a full 360 flip and place it in tent mode.

The phone also comes with a 6.4-inch OLED Fullvision display with a concealed fingerprint reader.

The phone also allows users to turn mobile gaming up a notch with the LG Game Pad that provides users a complete view of the game on one screen and a full controller on the other, the company said.