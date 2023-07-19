NDA meet: 39 parties attend, Maharashtra CM says they will win with ‘record margin’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the gathering and stated that the NDA was a “coalition of contribution and strength.”

There were 39 parties at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Tuesday, July 18, and all their leaders expressed trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said all those present at the meeting expressed their wonder at the development work done by the Modi government in the last nine years.

The Chief Minister further said that the leaders of the 39 parties had assured the Prime Minister that he would return to power after the 2024 polls He also added that the alliance can now win the 330 seats it has at present and in the coming days, this number will only increase and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance will notch a record-breaking victory in 2024.

The parties in attendance at the meeting include All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), NPP (National People’s Party, Meghalaya), NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Nagaland), SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha), JJP (Jannayak Janata Party), AJSU (All Jharkhand Students’ Union), RPI (Republican Party of India), MNF (Mizo National Front), Tamil Maanila Congress, Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK) from Tamil Nadu, IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura), BPP (Bodo People’s Party), and PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering and stated that the NDA was a “coalition of contribution and strength.” Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, who also met in Bengaluru on July 18, he said that they were an “alliance of compulsions”, according to the Indian Express.