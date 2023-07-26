NCW member Khushbu to look into Udupi restroom issue

BJP leader and NCW member Khushbu Sundar said that she will be visiting the college where the incident occurred a week ago on July 19.

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday, July 26, said that a member is visiting Udupi to look into the suspension of three Muslim college students who recorded their classmate in the restroom. BJP leader and NCW member Khushbu Sundar said that she will be visiting the college where the incident occurred a week ago on July 19.

“Heading to Udupi to look into the issue where girls were filmed in a washroom by their fellow girl college mates. It is extremely saddening to see children indulging in such activities. As a

NCW India member, I will be looking into the matter, speaking with the students, meeting the cops and visiting the college too. Nobody can play around with the dignity of women,” Khushbu Sundar said in a tweet on Wednesday.

TNM had earlier reported that three Muslim students from a private paramedical college in the district had shot a video of Hindu girl inside the college restroom. While there is still no official complaint over the case, the Udupi police said that the video was deleted and not shared with others. A student organisation All College Student Power, the main group which was agitating over the issue, on July 25, said that it was happy with the investigation and said that video had not been shared with anyone else. The organisation was started by former Hindu Yuva Sene leader Shivakumar Karje.

However, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has said that it plans to take out a protest in Udupi on Thursday. Many right-wing groups have claimed that nude videos of hundreds of Hindu women were being circulated to Muslim men as part of a larger Jihadi conspiracy. The college suspension of the three Muslim women students has not yet been revoked.