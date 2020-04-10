NCW launches WhatsApp number to report domestic violence during lockdown

The announcement comes amid a rise in domestic violence cases due to the ongoing lockdown.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched a WhatsApp number -7217735372 â€“ on Friday to report cases of domestic violence, which have seen a rise during the lockdown period.

In a tweet, the NCW urged people to report such cases through messages on the number so that the agency can provide support and assistance to women in distress or experiencing domestic violence.

The number has only been launched for the period of COVID-19 lockdown till normal offices resume, the NCW said.

The announcement comes amid a rise in domestic violence cases due to the ongoing lockdown. It was found that many women who are victims of domestic violence are more vulnerable during the lockdown period.

National Commission of Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma recently said domestic violence complaints have been increasing by the day since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, with 69 complaints received just through email.

From March 24 till April 1, 257 complaints related to various offences against women were received.

Of the 257, 69 complaints are related to domestic violence, the latest data released by the NCW showed.

India is currently under its biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed nearly 200 lives and infected more than 6,700 people.

Reports of domestic violence have increased across the world ever since lockdowns and movement restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 have been put in place.

As per the Womenâ€™s Aid, a UK based organisation, here are some tips for victims of domestic violence. While some of these could be difficult to carry through during a lockdown, others can be followed:

Confide in someone about what is happening to you.

Keep any proof you can of physical abuse you are subjected to.

Keep a journal of all violence, recording dates, events and threats made. Keep your journal in a safe place.

Ensure that there is sufficient credit or balance in your phone to reach out someone in a dire situation.

Pack an emergency bag with essential documents, money and clothes and store it in a safe place.

Involve your children in the planning and identity a safe place for them, like a room or a friendâ€™s house. Reassure the kids that their job is to be safe, and not to protect you.

Save emergency numbers in your phone.

If you need to leave an abusive relationship, go to a police station that is blose by.

