NCSC issues notice to Telangana over Dalit woman’s death in police custody

The Commission has asked the police to submit a detailed report related to the case within seven days.

Taking strong notice of the death of a Dalit woman in Telangana police custody due to alleged torture, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to the government of Telangana. The notice comes after the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on June 23 took cognisance of the woman's death and called for a detailed inquiry into the incident from Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

NCSC has issued notice to Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police District Bhongir, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police Telangana. The Commission has asked the police to submit a detailed report related to the case within seven days with inputs of the facts and information on the action taken on the matter.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the Commission would exercise the powers of the civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

"As Chairman I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects," concluded Sampla.

The notice was issued over the death of forty-year-old Mariyamma, belonging to Mala caste, categorised as Scheduled Caste, and a resident of Chintakani in Khammam district. Family members allege Mariyamma died of custodial torture by the Addagudur police station on June 18. Mariyamma, who was working as a cook in the house of a priest identified as Balashouri in Govindapuram village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. She was accused of stealing Rs 2 lakh from his house, her sons and family members were also allegedly tortured by the police.