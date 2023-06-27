NCP slams PM Modi’s comments on ‘tainted, political dynasts’

NCP said that BJP in Maharastra was trying to expose the Eknath Shinde group for corruption, but was now silent.

The Nationalist Congress Party slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday comments on dynastic politics while the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported him. Speaking in Mumbai on June 27, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that the PM mentioned certain ‘scam-tainted’ dynastic political parties in his speech, which included the NCP headed by Sharad Pawar. “The PM may be aware that in Maharashtra, the BJP is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s government. However, barely a couple of years ago, the state BJP leaders had been targeting and exposing the Shinde group’s leaders with many corruption cases, before they formed the alliance government in June 2022,” he said.

“Now, the same leaders must highlight the scams of the people who are part of the Shinde group and tell the world who the real scamsters are. Why are they sitting silent now?” asked Crasto. He urged the PM to put this in action again and punish those members of the Shinde group who were accused by his BJP leaders.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that what the PM has said was on the dot on the tainted dynastic political parties, and attacked the conclave of national opposition held in Patna last week. “Why did they decide to meet…They are all tainted and are worried that as long as the Modi government continues, they will continue to get exposed,” said Fadnavis.

The state DyCM said that nobody spoke on how they plan to perform better than Modi on the development front but were merely coming together to protect themselves from more exposure or action from the government. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar said that the PM’s comments prove that the BJP is ‘rattled’ by the national opposition meeting of Patna.“Whether they unite together or not, we will see… But it has definitely shaken the BJP going by the PM’s reactions today,” said Ambedkar.