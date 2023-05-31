NCP seeks police action against websites for offensive remarks on Savitribai Phule

The NCP delegation submitted a two-page memorandum to Mumbai Commissioner of Police Phansalkar, listing the names of the websites and their offensive remarks.

A high-level delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday, May 31, called on Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, demanding stringent action against two websites for publishing 'derogatory' articles on the social reformer and India's pioneering woman teacher, Savitribai Phule. The delegation, comprising NCP state President Jayant Patil, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, MP Sunil Tatkare, and others, submitted a two-page memorandum to Phansalkar, listing the names of the websites and their offensive remarks.

The memorandum said that a person claiming to be 'Bharadwaj' had made the objectionable remarks against Savitribai Phule, the pioneer of women's education from the mid-1850s, who is revered in the state and country. "The comments are so low that I can't mention them and feel embarrassed even to talk about it. We have requested the police to immediately book the two websites, the authors and also remove the article from all media platforms," Ajit Pawar said.

Earlier, Chhagan Bhujbal said he had shot off a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Phansalkar, bringing to their notice the derogatory language used against Savitribai, questioning her credentials as a teacher. He pointed out that the NCP sought action and gave enough time to the government and police, but no action has been taken yet. He said that the attempts to malign the legendary educator was "highly condemnable, outrageous, and painful," with the websites seeking to rearrange and destroy Indian history.

The articles have stirred a debate on social media with many slamming the authors for the vituperative references and insinuations against the social reformer, and questioning her historical contributions as an academic trail-blazer.