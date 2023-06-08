NCP to Maha DGP: Women cops must interact with hostelites, keep an eye on male staff

The Maharashtra government has set up two committees to probe the incident and the safety and security at all women's hostels in the state.

Two days after the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in a government-run Savitridevi Phule Women's Hostel, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led a delegation to the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and submitted a memorandum of demands in Mumbai on Thursday, June 8.

In their memo, the NCP delegation asked the DGP to ensure that women officers/constables make regular visits to the women/girls' hostels in their jurisdiction and interact with the hostelites to learn of their problems.

They also urged Seth to prepare secret dossiers on the local 'Romeos' or suspicious male employees of such hostels and their behaviour with the women inmates to avoid the recurrence of similar incidents.

The NCP leaders said the police must also keep an eye on male or private employees of these hostels and take full information on the antecedents of those hailing from out of Maharashtra as a precaution.

"We have also demanded that the government and police must implement and launch awareness campaigns of the stringent Shakti Act enacted by the Maharashtra government to prevent any such incidents in the future," said NCP Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

The delegation comprised Tapase, national spokesperson Clyde Crasto and other leaders like Surekha Pednekar, Raja Rajpurkar, Mahesh Chavan.

The state government is under severe fire from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)constituents – Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) besides prominent social leaders, female activists and commoners after the hostel tragedy.

The state government has set up two committees to probe the incident and the safety and security at all women's hostels in the state, besides the ongoing police investigations.