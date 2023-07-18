NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Bengaluru for Opposition parties meeting

State Ministers MB Patil and Laxmi Hebbalkar received the NCP supremo at the airport.

news Politics

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday, July 18, arrived in Bengaluru to take part in the ongoing all Opposition parties meeting. State Ministers MB Patil and Laxmi Hebbalkar received the NCP supremo at the airport.

The participants of the meeting include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief and Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, among others. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge are also in attendance.

The meeting of opposition leaders is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, two days ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins on July 20. This would be the second meeting of Opposition leaders after Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar initiated such a move. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23.